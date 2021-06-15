Indian billionaire Harsh Mariwala was full of praises for Novak Djokovic's act for a young fan after his French Open triumph on Sunday. The chairman of Marico commended the goodwill gesture when Djokovic explained the reason he gave his winning racquet as a souvenir.

"Someone just shared this with me on Whatsapp. Such a lovely gesture to show his gratitude!", Harsh Mariwala tweeted.

After Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five gripping sets on Sunday, the World No. 1 handed his racquet to a young fan in the stands, who erupted into a fit of disbelief.

“He was in my ear the entire match basically, especially when I was two-sets-to-love down," Djokovic said in a post-match press conference. “He was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics, as well. He was like, ‘Hold your serve, get an easy first ball, then dictate, go to his backhand.’ He was coaching me, literally.

“I found that very cute, very nice. So I felt like giving the racquet to the best person was him after the match," Djokovic said. “That was kind of my gratitude for him sticking with me and supporting me," Novak Djokovic said.

