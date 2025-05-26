Indians at French Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna to head Indian challenge at Roland Garros, live streaming details & more

After Sumit Nagal's failure to qualify for the main draw of the French Open 2025, the Indian challenge at Roland Garros will be limited to men's doubles at this year's Grand Slam. The French Open started on May 25 and will commence on June 8.

Rohan Bopanna, who lost in the men's doubles semifinals last year, will once again spearhead the Indian challenge, along with N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli. There are reports of 18-year-old Kriish Tyagi making his Roland Garros debut, but isn't listed yet.

Balaji will partner Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, while Bopanna will pair up with Adam Pavlasek of Czech Republic. Bollipalli will have Nicolas Barrientos Colombia as his partner while American Robert Galloway will team up with Bhambri.

Indian men's double schedule at French Open 2025

Indian Pairs Opponent Round Date Time N Sriram Balaji & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Yunchaokete Bu &Camilo Ugo Carabelli 1st May 27 2:30 PM IST (approx) Rohan Bopanna & Adam Pavlasek Robert Cash & James Tracy 1st May 27 2:30 PM IST (approx) Rithvik Bollipalli & Nicolas Barrientos Gabriel Diallo & Jacob Fearnley 1st May 27 2:30 PM IST (approx) Yuki Bhambri vs Robert Galloway Gregoire Jacq & Matthew Christopher Romios 1st May 27 2:30 PM IST (approx)

Where to get live streaming of French Open 2025 in India Sony Sports and FanCode are the live streaming partners of French Open 2025 tennis tournament in India. All the matches will be available for Indian audience on SonyLIV and FanCode apps in India.

