Indians at French Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna to head Indian challenge at Roland Garros, live streaming details & more

Rohan Bopanna will sprearhead the Indian challenge at French Open 2025, which also features N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli. There are reports of 18-year-old Kriish Tyagi making his Roland Garros debut, but he isn't listed yet.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 May 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna will lead the Indian challenge at the French Open 2025.
After Sumit Nagal's failure to qualify for the main draw of the French Open 2025, the Indian challenge at Roland Garros will be limited to men's doubles at this year's Grand Slam. The French Open started on May 25 and will commence on June 8.

Rohan Bopanna, who lost in the men's doubles semifinals last year, will once again spearhead the Indian challenge, along with N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli. There are reports of 18-year-old Kriish Tyagi making his Roland Garros debut, but isn't listed yet.

Balaji will partner Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, while Bopanna will pair up with Adam Pavlasek of Czech Republic. Bollipalli will have Nicolas Barrientos Colombia as his partner while American Robert Galloway will team up with Bhambri.

Indian men's double schedule at French Open 2025

Indian PairsOpponentRoundDateTime
N Sriram Balaji & Miguel Angel Reyes-VarelaYunchaokete Bu &Camilo Ugo Carabelli1stMay 272:30 PM IST (approx)
Rohan Bopanna & Adam PavlasekRobert Cash & James Tracy1stMay 272:30 PM IST (approx)
Rithvik Bollipalli & Nicolas BarrientosGabriel Diallo & Jacob Fearnley1stMay 272:30 PM IST (approx)
Yuki Bhambri vs Robert GallowayGregoire Jacq & Matthew Christopher Romios1stMay 272:30 PM IST (approx)

Where to get live streaming of French Open 2025 in India

Sony Sports and FanCode are the live streaming partners of French Open 2025 tennis tournament in India. All the matches will be available for Indian audience on SonyLIV and FanCode apps in India.

How to watch French Open 2025 live in India on TV?

Sony Sports Newtwork are the offiical broadcasters of French Open 2025 in India. The matches at Roland Garros will be available on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD TV channels.

 
