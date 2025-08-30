Injury scare for Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2025? Spanish tennis ace's medical timeout during 3rd round win raises doubts

2022 champions Carlos Alcaraz suffered an injury scare at the ongoing US Open 2025 when the Spanish tennis star called for a medical timeout during his third round match against Luciano Darderi on Friday. The second seed, who has been in prolific form this week in New York, appeared to be limping slightly before the trainer came on court and treated his upper leg for a few minutes.

Advertisement

Alcaraz was leading 6-2, 5-4 during the time he called for a medical timeout and looked healthy on resumption. He immediately sealed the second set with a break. Although Darderi needed a medial timeout of his own. Alcaraz gave his opponent no chance before winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

Alcaraz, who had defeated Riley Opelka in the first round, saw off Mattia Bellucci in the second, will next face Arthur Rinderknech. The French tennis player is coming after defeating Benjamin Bonzi in the third round.

What had happened to Carlos Alcaraz? According to the 22-year-old, Alcaraz felt slight discomfort on his knee on the right leg during the match and was “worried”. “After five, six points, it was gone. I was worried... that's why I ask for the physio, but it was nothing serious, so just for precaution. After that, I just didn't feel it anymore, and it was good. So it's nothing serious,” said the Spaniard.

Advertisement

If everything goes well, Alcaraz could face American Ben Shelton in a blockbuster quarterfinal. The Spaniard is yet to drop a set in this US Open and could possibly face world no.1 Jannik Sinner in the final.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner stuns Carlos Alcaraz to claim maiden Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz tryst with injuries in recent times This is not the first time Alcaraz has had issues with his upper right leg. He struggled with injury in the first part of 2025 and returned to court in May after a brief injury layoff. In fact, Alcaraz was forced to withdraw from Madrid Open due to a right leg issue that had also troubled him in the Barcelona Open final. He is also carrying a left leg injury.