Is Emma Raducanu dating Carlos Alcaraz? Briton clears air with cheeky response ahead of Wimbledon 2025 - Watch

British tennis player Emma Raducanu has finally broken her silence on the dating rumours with Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz just before the start of the Wimbledon 2025 in London. A former US Open champion, Raducanu has been linked with Alcaraz for quite some time now. The speculations got rife when Raducanu was spotted cheering for Alcaraz during the men's singles semifinal at HSBC Championships recently in west London.

Asked to address her relationship with Alcaraz, Raducanu replied with a smile. "We're just good friends," said Raducanu during the press conference at Wimbledon 2025. Following her response, the moderator interrupted to end the media conference, which the Briton in splits.

“Way to wrap up!” said Raducanu with a beaming smile on her face. Raducanu, who will face wildcard entry Mimi Xu of Britain in the women's singles first round, was also pictured practicing with Alcaraz on Friday. Asked about the same, Raducanu replied. “It was fun yesterday. We were both on court with (water brand) Evian.”

Raducanu-Alcaraz to pair up at US Open mixed doubles Post Wimbledon 2025, Raducanu will be pairing up with Alcaraz in the US Open mixed doubles in August. The US Open mixed doubles with a standalone tournament for the first time ever on August 19-20 before the main tournament starts on August 24. The idea to make the mixed doubles event at US Open a standalone one was to attract more singles players, who generally skips the doubles events.

