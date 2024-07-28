Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal says he's not sure he''ll play singles after winning in doubles with Alcaraz at the grand sporting event

Rafael Nadal said that he is yet to take a call retirement and Paris Olympics 2024 is unlikely to be his last dance.

There's been plenty of speculation about his retirement, given all of his recent injury issues — he wore white tape wrapped around his right thigh Saturday — and his connection to Roland Garros. That's the clay-court facility being used for these Olympics and the site of the annual French Open, where he claimed a record 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Asked whether these Olympics could be his final outing before retirement, Nadal replied: "I never said that. I don't know. I didn't make any decision to say anything."

Nadal's participation in the 2024 Olympics actually began a night earlier, when he was a surprise torch bearer during the opening ceremony.

“I'm just enjoying these moments playing together with Carlos now. In doubles, (it's) been an unforgettable day today — and for me, an unforgettable day yesterday," Nadal said. “Enjoying every single moment, having the best experience possible."

Nadal unlikely to play single matches However, he is not sure whether he will compete in singles at the grand sporting after he paired with Carlos Alcaraz to win their first-round doubles match and said he wants to "make the smartest decision possible to have the best chances to bring (a) medal back home."

Nadal's first match in singles, against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, is scheduled for Sunday.

“Tomorrow, I don't know what's going to happen," Nadal said Saturday. “I don't know if I'm going to play or not."

He said he wants to consult with his team before figuring out what to do. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nadal and Alcaraz — Spain's old-and-new pairing of tennis superstars — won the first match they've ever played together as a doubles team, eliminating Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Nadal called it “amazing" and an “emotional moment."



