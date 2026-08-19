ITIA suspends Nick Kyrgios after cocaine test, bars Australian star from Grand Slam events

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was on Wednesday handed a provisional suspension from tennis after he tested positive for cocaine. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) provisionally suspended Kyrgios on 4 August. While he has the right to challenge the decision, he had not appealed the suspension when it was announced.

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As part of the suspension, Kyrgios is barred from playing, coaching or attending Grand Slam tournaments and events sanctioned by the men's and women's professional tours.

Nick Kyrgios reacts to his suspension Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram to admit his mistake. “I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it," he wrote on his Instagram story.

He apologised to his fans, family and everyone who he has been in constant touch with.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself. I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been.

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"The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally. My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined.

Kyrgios was heartbroken to let go of tennis. The 31-year-old turned pro in 2013, and while he hasn't won a men's singles title at a Grand Slam, he did reach the final of Wimbledon in 2022, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

He did win a men's doubles Grand Slam title in 2022, clinching the Australian Open after teaming up with Thanasi Kokkinakis. The duo defeated Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the final. Kyrgios has also won seven ATP titles during his professional tennis career.

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“I’ve always said I didn’t choose tennis – tennis chose me. But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times I’ve felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did," he said.

“However, the good news is that this has given me a wake-up call. For the next 28 days, I’ll be stepping away from social media and public life while I focus on getting myself right. I’d ask that people respect my privacy during that time, and most importantly the privacy of my family. I’m sorry. I’ll do the work and come back better," the Canberra-born athlete added.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.