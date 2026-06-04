Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev: What are German's chances of making French Open 2026 final Sinner, Djokovic bow out?

Alexander Zverev certainly has the best chance of his career to pocket his maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros this season. With top seed Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic already out of the French Open 2026 early, Zverev clearly has positioned himself as the frontrunner not just to reach the final but also win his first Grand Slam.

Having ended on the receiving end in the final two years ago at Roland Garros, Zverev is in the form of his life currently and made it to the last four after outclassing rising young talent Rafael Jodar 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Not only he rallied from 2-5 down in the first set to win in two hours and 17 minutes, the German dropped just one set in his five matches.

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In the semifinal, Zverev will take on 20-year-old Jakub Mensik, who beat the 19-year-old Brazilian Fonseca 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3). The 26th-seeded Mensik, of the Czech Republic, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year and upset Djokovic in the Miami Open final last year. It must be noted that second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of injury.

What puts Alexander Zverev ahead? Unlike Mensik, Zverev has truck loads of experience at the Grand Slam semifinals, having played seven of them in his professional career. In fact, this is Zverev's fourth semifinal at the French Open since 2021. A seasoned professional Zverev knows how to pace and manage himself and handle the pressure at the Philippe-Chatrier Court on June 5.

On the other hand, nerves will be with Mensik, who is playing his first-ever semifinal in a Grand Slam. The physical toughness also comes to play. Although Mensik has been impressive so far in the tournament, his road to the last four has been more physically taxing. In contrast, Zverev significantly spent less time on the court giving the German advantage.

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With the top three names in ATP's Rankings top four not in fray any more and an unexpected all-Italian other semifinal (Flavio Cobolli vs Matteo Arnaldi), the men's singles draw is wide open. Notably, Mensik, Cobolli and Arnaldi are playing their first Grand Slam semifinals.

Mensik might have big weapons and fearless youth on his side to make the semifinal competitive, but Zverev's vastly superior Grand Slam pedigree makes him the clear choice to advance into the final.

Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head The duo have played each other only once in their career. In the Madrid Open 2026, Zverev got better of Mensik with a 6-4, 6-7(4-6), 6-3 scoreline on clay court in a round of 16 clash. Zverev eventually lost to Sinner in final.

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