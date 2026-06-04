Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev: What are German's chances of making French Open 2026 final Sinner, Djokovic bow out?

Alexander Zverev certainly has the best chance of his career to pocket his maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros this season. With top seed Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic already out of the French Open 2026 early, Zverev clearly has positioned himself as the frontrunner not just to reach the final but also win his first Grand Slam.

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Having ended on the receiving end in the final two years ago at Roland Garros, Zverev is in the form of his life currently and made it to the last four after outclassing rising young talent Rafael Jodar 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Not only he rallied from 2-5 down in the first set to win in two hours and 17 minutes, the German dropped just one set in his five matches.

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In the semifinal, Zverev will take on 20-year-old Jakub Mensik, who beat the 19-year-old Brazilian Fonseca 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3). The 26th-seeded Mensik, of the Czech Republic, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year and upset Djokovic in the Miami Open final last year. It must be noted that second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of injury.

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What puts Alexander Zverev ahead? Unlike Mensik, Zverev has truck loads of experience at the Grand Slam semifinals, having played seven of them in his professional career. In fact, this is Zverev's fourth semifinal at the French Open since 2021. A seasoned professional Zverev knows how to pace and manage himself and handle the pressure at the Philippe-Chatrier Court on June 5.

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On the other hand, nerves will be with Mensik, who is playing his first-ever semifinal in a Grand Slam. The physical toughness also comes to play. Although Mensik has been impressive so far in the tournament, his road to the last four has been more physically taxing. In contrast, Zverev significantly spent less time on the court giving the German advantage.

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With the top three names in ATP's Rankings top four not in fray any more and an unexpected all-Italian other semifinal (Flavio Cobolli vs Matteo Arnaldi), the men's singles draw is wide open. Notably, Mensik, Cobolli and Arnaldi are playing their first Grand Slam semifinals.

Mensik might have big weapons and fearless youth on his side to make the semifinal competitive, but Zverev's vastly superior Grand Slam pedigree makes him the clear choice to advance into the final.

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Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head The duo have played each other only once in their career. In the Madrid Open 2026, Zverev got better of Mensik with a 6-4, 6-7(4-6), 6-3 scoreline on clay court in a round of 16 clash. Zverev eventually lost to Sinner in final.

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When & where to watch Mensik vs Zverev in India? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of French Open 2026 in India. The Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev semifinal clash will be broadcast live on SONY SPORTS TEN 2 (English), SONY SPORTS 3 (Hindi), SONY SPORTS 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada). Live streaming of Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev semifinal will be streamed live on Sony LIV.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in