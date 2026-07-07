Jannik Sinner dashes Jan-Lennard Struff's maiden Grand Slam dreams at Wimbledon 2026 with gritty victory

Jannik Sinner booked a place in the semifinals of the Wimbledon 2026 after he tamed big-serving German warrior Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 on Tuesday. In his 47th Grand Slam appearance, Struff became the oldest man in the professional era to reach his first major quarterfinal, at the age of 36. Sinner will face either Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime in semis.

Any hopes the world number 74 might have harboured of extending that run were snuffed out in brutal fashion by the Italian top seed. Struff had served 100 thunderbolt aces to reach the quarterfinals and fired down 12 more missiles but all that firepower did little to throw Sinner off his stride.

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A break for a 6-5 lead in the first set was enough for the Italian to bag the set and when Struff held set point in the 10th game of the second, Sinner maintained his laser focus to produce an unreturnable serve.

Danger over and Sinner, who has failed to add to his Grand Slam tally since his triumph at the All England Club 12 months ago, steamed through the tiebreak before reaching his 10th major semi-final when Struff banged a service return long.

"He is a very, very tough player to play against but he deserves everything he's done and achieved in his career," Sinner told the crowd after extending his record over Struff to 4-0.

"In the beginning, he started better than me, I was struggling a little bit. I tried to stay there mentally. “The second set could have ended in a different way, tiebreaks are always 50/50. He's a very tough player to play against. I'm happy to be back in the semi-finals here.”

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Sinner has been an unstoppable force at the Masters 1000 events this year, winning all five contested. Unfortunately the man from the Dolomites has been unable to carry that form into the majors, falling before the final at both the Australian and French Opens.

Hot Conditions The expected one-horse race at Roland Garros, in the absence of his injured rival and 2025 champion Carlos Alcaraz, turned into a free-for-all after the world number one shockingly succumbed in suffocating heat in the second round. With the mercury rising to 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) in London on Tuesday, there were concerns that the roasting conditions, rather than Struff, could once again be the undoing of Sinner.

"It's not as hot as Paris and not as hot as Australia but he must be thinking about the heat in his head," American great John McEnroe said as Sinner walked on to Court One at 1 p.m., looking up at the glaring sun.

But it was not long before Sinner was the one putting the heat on Struff. Once Sinner got the hang of handling the 139 mph deliveries flying off Struff's racket, the German tried, tried and tried again but there was nothing left in his arsenal to blow a hole in the Italian's game plan.