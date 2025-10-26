Jannik Sinner talks about coach Darren Cahill's retirement in 2026: 'Haven't discussed…'

World No. 2 player Jannik Sinner has had an amazing 2025 season, winning the Australian and Wimbledon Opens, with his recent victory over Alexander Zverev in the Vienna Open final. Off the court, Sinner is thinking about his longtime coach and mentor Darren Cahill’s upcoming retirement.

Cahill’s retirement marks the end of an era At 60, Cahill has announced that 2025 will be his final year as a full-time coach on the ATP Tour. He has guided tennis legends like Andre Agassi, Simona Halep, and Lleyton Hewitt, but his work with Sinner has been particularly personal and impactful. Sinner said, “It's a topic we haven't discussed in detail yet. Darren has certainly given me so much, and I’m grateful to him for it. We’ll see together what to do—he was not just a coach for me, but much more,” as per Tennis World USA.

Possibility of a reduced role Although Cahill may step back, Il Corriere della Sera reports he could remain involved with Team Sinner in 2026 in a limited capacity, attending key tournaments alongside primary coach Simone Vagnozzi. Sinner expressed hope for continued collaboration: “We aim for something very positive [for him to stay], and I will need a lot of hope for that.”

Planning ahead for 2026 Sinner’s extraordinary 2025 season included a three-month suspension due to a doping result, yet he returned strong. He emphasized the importance of support and mental focus: “He’s been important because of the effort he puts in and the way he always puts me first.” Looking forward, Sinner plans to skip the Davis Cup to prepare for the next season and carefully consider who could join Vagnozzi as a second coach. “A second figure is certainly necessary… we’ll discuss it and then decide calmly,” as per Tennis World USA.

As Sinner continues his pursuit of World No. 1 and prepares for upcoming tournaments, his heartfelt message to Cahill highlights the human side of tennis: the gratitude, respect, and difficult decisions that come with elite success.

FAQs 1. Is Darren Cahill retiring from coaching Jannik Sinner? Yes. Darren Cahill has announced that 2025 will be his final year as a full-time coach on the ATP Tour. However, reports suggest he might continue working with Sinner in a reduced role during the 2026 season.

2. Who will replace Darren Cahill as Jannik Sinner’s coach? Sinner’s main coach, Simone Vagnozzi, will continue leading his team. The Italian star said he plans to discuss adding a second coach to support Vagnozzi after Cahill steps back.