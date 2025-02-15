Jannik Sinner, World number 1 Tennis player, accepts 3-month doping ban after settlement with WADA

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner has accepted an immediate three-month doping ban following the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said they had reached a settlement on his period of ineligibility, reported Reuters, adding, this would make Sinner eligible to return before the French Open in May.
WADA had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal's decision in August to clear Sinner of wrongdoing after the three-times major winner failed drug tests, added the report.
