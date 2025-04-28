Madrid Open tennis: Play cancelled for April 28 after massive power outage hits Spain

Power outage on Monday has forced play at the Mutua Madrid Open to be cancelled as parts of Spain, and rest of Europe are facing a power crisis.

According to reports, two singles matches and one doubles match at the ATP Masters 1000 event were underway when the outage occured, at 12:34 p.m. local time (CEST), forcing a suspension of play.

Reports further stated that the power outage prevented the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside the Manolo Santana Stadium, where Grigor Dimitrov was in the lead against Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 as play came to a halt.