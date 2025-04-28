Madrid Open tennis: Play cancelled for April 28 after massive power outage hits Spain

Mutua Madrid Open: Fans are seen after the matches were suspended due to a power outage
Mutua Madrid Open: Fans are seen after the matches were suspended due to a power outage (REUTERS)

Power outage on Monday has forced play at the Mutua Madrid Open to be cancelled as parts of Spain, and rest of Europe are facing a power crisis.

According to reports, two singles matches and one doubles match at the ATP Masters 1000 event were underway when the outage occured, at 12:34 p.m. local time (CEST), forcing a suspension of play. 

Reports further stated that the power outage prevented the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside the Manolo Santana Stadium, where Grigor Dimitrov was in the lead against Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 as play came to a halt.

More to follow….

