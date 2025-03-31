Miami Open Final: Student becomes master! Jakub Menšík wins first ATP title, beats childhood idol Novak Djokovic - Watch

Novak Djokovic will have to wait a bit longer to bag his 100th ATP singles titles after he lost the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Jakub Menšík, the rising 19-year-old tennis star from Czech Republic, beat his childhood idol 7-6(4), 7-6(4) to win his first ever ATP title in what was a massive upset. The men’s final was delayed after Miami was plagued by heavy rains, which forced the postponement of the women’s doubles final, which was supposed to start earlier on Sunday.

The former world number 1 was a huge favourite to win the final but the 54th seeded teenager subdued Djokovic with 14 booming aces. At 37-years-old, Djokovic was the oldest to appear in a Masters 1000 final but he was unable to become the oldest to win. Djokovic appeared off his A game as he played the final with a nasty eye injury.

But eye injury notwithstanding, Menšík proved too quick for Djokovic as the latter eventually ran out of steam and the final. Watch the winning moment here:

With 99 titles to his name, Djokovic is third on the list of men’s tennis players with the most ATP titles in the open era. The rest of the top 5 are Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103), van Lendl (94), and Rafael Nadal (92).

Menšík, coming to terms with the gravity of his maiden title win, had some words of admiration for his hero. "“Novak, everyone knows you’re the one… the reason I’m here. I watched you growing up. I started to play tennis because of you. There is not a harder task for a tennis player than to beat you in the final of a tournament. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done in this sport and for everyone. You’re an incredible person. The greatest of all time,” he said on court.

Listen in:

“It hurts me to admit…” In response, a tired Djokovic heaped praise on his victorious opponent. “I don’t wanna talk too much. This is Jakub’s moment… and a moment for his team and family. Congratulations. Unbelievable tournament. First of many. It hurts me to admit it but you were better. In the clutch moments you delivered the goods. Unbelievable serving. Just a Phenomenal effort mentally to stay in the difficult moments. For a young player like yourself this is a great feature. Something you’ll use many times in the years to follow. I wish you the best of luck. Maybe you’ll let me win one of the next times we play,” he said during his on-court interview.

Social media is abuzz with the historic win with many praising Menšík's humility. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “You won’t find a more gracious loser than Djokovic. And the ultimate respect shown by Mensik”, while another user, @TheTennisLetter, posted, “Jakub Mensik’s reaction after beating Novak Djokovic to win Miami Open. Absolutely beautiful moment. First career title is a Masters 1000 title. A hug from his hero at the net. The best day of this 19 year old’s life. Walking on a dream.”

More reaction poured in as a tennis fan with an eye for numbers shared some intersting facts from Menšík's win. "1st Czech to win a M1000 since Berdych (2005)

-4th player to win his title in a M1000 (1st since 2001)

-9th youngest to win a M1000, 2nd youngest in Miami (Alcaraz 2022)

-5th ever teenager to beat Djokovic