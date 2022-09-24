Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup after doubles with Federer, cites personal reasons1 min read . 05:42 PM IST
- The Spaniard is also expecting his first child with wife Mery Perello soon.
Renowned tennis player Rafael Nadal on 24 September pulled out of the remainder of the Laver Cup citing personal reasons.
The decision comes after Swiss great Roger Federer pulled down the curtains announcing his retirement.
The images and videos of both Federer and Nadal sitting on a chair and crying after combining for Team Europe in a doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.
Nadal -- who won a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles, later said that an important part of him was also leaving the Tour with the retirement of Federer.
"Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie," the organisers of the tournament said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Spaniard is also expecting his first child with wife Mery Perello soon. However, he made the trip to London to play alongside Federer in the Swiss maestro's final professional outing.
After Federer announced his retirement, he was replaced by Italian Matteo Berrettini in Team Europe, who were tied at 2-2 with Team World after the opening day's matches.
In the meantime, since winning his 21st major singles title at Wimbledon last month, Novak Djokovic will also return to action on Saturday for the first time. He is scheduled to play American Frances Tiafoe and then in the doubles with Berrettini.
With Reuters inputs.