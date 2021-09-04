Naomi Osaka signals break from tennis after US Open defeat

On Friday night, Osaka played far below the standards that have made her the best hardcourt player in women’s tennis in recent years. At her best, she would have made light work of Fernandez, who is ranked No. 73 in the world. Yet here, Osaka’s first serve fell apart and her temper got the best of her. She slammed her racket to the court twice in the second set.

