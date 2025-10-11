‘Just wow…That's incredible!': Netizens hail Valentin Vacherot after win against Novak Djokovic in Shanghai Masters

Valentin Vacherot came up with a spectacular performance to get the better of Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday. World number 204, Vacherot, beat the record four-time champion 6-3, 6-4 to become the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history (since 1990). Vacherot will be up against either his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final. Rinderknech takes on the 16th seed Medvedev today.

Vacherot reacts "This is just crazy... just to be on the other side of the court (with Djokovic) was an unbelievable experience," said Vacherot, as reported by news agency Reuters.

Vacherot, thanks to his memorable win against Djokovic, received immense social media praise, and fans wholeheartedly congratulated the 26-year-old on X.

Social media reacts to Valentin Vacherot’s win Reacting to the game, one X user commented, “Congratulations to Valentin. Fairytales do come true!”

“Just WOW. His win in the final could be one of the craziest stories in tennis,” read another response.

One user seemed totally excited for the final. “That's incredible! Valentin Vacherot's performance is impressive. Can't wait to see how the final goes,” read the comment.

Djokovic, on the other hand, was certainly not at his best in the semis, and he required medical treatment on multiple occasions. Vacherot made full use of the Serb’s injury and stormed into the final round.

"I want to congratulate Valentin for reaching his first Masters final. Going from qualifications, it's an amazing story. I told him at the net that he's had an amazing tournament, but more so his attitude is very good and his game was amazing as well," Djokovic told reporters, as reported by Reuters.

The Reuters article further noted that Vacherot became the first player from Monaco to qualify for an ATP tour final in the open era.

FAQs Who won the match between Valentin Vacherot and Novak Djokovic? Valentin Vacherot got the better of Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4.

Where will Valentin Vacherot play next? Valentin Vacherot will next be in action in the final of the Shanghai Masters.

