New world No 1 Elena Rybakina ends Aryna Sabalenka's two-year reign to clinch maiden US Open title in New York

Elena Rybakina won the 2026 US Open women's singles title after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday. Rybakina overcame Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to claim the title.

Sabalenka entered the final as the defending champion, having won the US Open in 2024 and 2025. She was attempting to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win the tournament three consecutive times. However, Rybakina had other plans.

Rybakina began her campaign with a straight-sets victory over Thea Frodin, winning 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round. She then defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2, 6-4 in the second round before overcoming Yuliia Starodubtseva 7-6(8-6), 6-3 in the third round.

In the fourth round, Rybakina defeated Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4. Her quarter-final against Qinwen Zheng went to three sets. The 27-year-old recovered from losing the opening set 3-6 to win the next two 6-1, 6-4 and reach the last four.

Rybakina then faced Coco Gauff in the semi-final. After dropping the opening set 3-6, she won the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 to book her place in the championship match.

Rybakina's US Open campaign had been in doubt after an ankle injury raised concerns ahead of the tournament. However, the 27-year-old overcame those issues to add the New York title to her Australian Open triumph earlier this year and her Wimbledon victory in 2022.

Also Read | Ben Shelton beats Frances Tiafoe to reach maiden US Open final

"It's tough to find words ... I didn't expect anything like this coming into the tournament," Rybakina said after the match.

"I've been dealing a bit with ⁠an injury. Somehow, everything aligned together on my side. Aryna ... it's so difficult to play against you. You push me to the limit.

“I want to say thank you to the beautiful spectators for such a beautiful atmosphere. I'm falling in love with New York more and more,” she added.

Third Grand Slam title The US Open victory is Rybakina's third Grand Slam singles title. She won her maiden major at Wimbledon in 2022 before adding the Australian Open title in 2026.

Also Read | Elena Rybakina becomes World No. 1 after beating Qinwen Zheng at US Open 2026

Sabalenka's reign ends Sabalenka reached the US Open final for the fourth consecutive year. She defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-final to advance to the championship match. The Belarusian had won the tournament in 2024 and 2025 and was seeking a third successive title in New York. Rybakina's victory ended that run.