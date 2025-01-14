Nick Kyrgios to retire from Australian Open men’s singles? Aussie tennis ace makes big claim after shock AO 2025 exit

Local favourite Nick Kyrgios made a huge claim about his future at the Australian Open after his shocking first-round exit against Jacob Fearnley at this year's Grand Slam in Melbourne. Following his 6-7 (3-7), 3-6, 6-7 (2-7) loss to Fearnley, Kyrgios stated he don't himself playing any more singles matches at the tournament.

“Realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again. It’s hard. When you’re competing for the biggest tournaments in the world and you’re struggling to win sets physically, it’s pretty tough,” Kyrgios was quoted as saying as reported by The Indian Express.

“But I’ve still got a long year ahead. I’m trusting the process that I can still be able to do some cool things this year at some stage. All my focus now is just not taking anything for granted,” he added.

Kyrgios, who was runners-up at Wimbledon 2022 and reached quarterfinals of Australian Open (2015) and US Open (2022), had spent 18 months on the sidelines because of a wrist and knee injury. He made his return to top flight tennis at the Brisbane International last month.

Against Fearnley, Kyrgios was not in a great shape either. He struggled with a abdomen strain and was often seen clutching his stomach in pain during breaks. Such was the pain that Kyrgios once througt of withdrawing from the match before Fearnley wrapped it up.

Kyrgios to team up with Kokkinakis in doubles However, the Canberra-born tennis star stated that he would still team up with Thanasi Kokkinakis in men's doubles at Melbourne Park. "Yeah, it’s just not enjoyable for me.

"It’s not enjoyable for me to go out there and not think tactically, enjoying the atmosphere, where am I going to hit the ball. It’s like, ‘What am I doing to manage my body? This is painful, I can’t do this because this hurts’. That’s not tennis to me. That’s not sport.