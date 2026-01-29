No country for Aryna Sabalenka: Tennis champion banned from using national flag, anthem at Australian Open: Here’s why

Aryna Sabalenka is going to play against Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open 2026 Women’s Singles semi-final today. If she wins, it will be her 4th consecutive Australian Open final. However, for now, the world’s number 1 remains a player with no country. Here’s why.

For tennis scores, the country flag is typically there for all players. But, if you look closely, you won’t find any flag against Aryna Sabalenka’s name. She is officially classified as a neutral athlete.

This status applies to players from Belarus and Russia, who have been facing international sanctions linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, major tennis bodies such as the ITF, WTA and ATP suspended national teams from Russia and Belarus from team events. As Belarus is a close ally of Russia, its players are allowed to compete only as individuals, without national identification.

WTA CEO Steve Simon stated in March 2022, "Players are not being punished for their nationality. We support them as individuals. But, we cannot allow national symbols to be used in a way that might imply endorsement of government actions."

As part of this neutrality, Sabalenka’s name appears without the Belarusian flag during matches. Broadcast graphics, scoreboards and official draws show a blank space or neutral symbol instead.

Belarus’ national anthem was not played for either of Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open victories in 2023 and 2024.

In 2023, Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina to win her 1st Australian Open title. In the following year, she beat Zheng Qinwen to claim her 2nd title.

If she wins a title even this year, no national anthem will be played. Her country, Belarus, won’t be mentioned on her trophy.

Sabalenka has said she remains proud of her roots but accepts these rules. She believes sport should stay separate from political conflict, even during difficult global situations.

“The AO has a long tradition of fans supporting players by flying their national flags; it brings colour and excitement to the event,” Tennis Australia told news.com.au in 2024.

“The Russian and Belarusian flags are banned, as per 2023 and the international agreement signed by the Federal Sports Minister and representatives of more than 30 countries around the world,” it said.

Aryna Sabalenka on ban Last year, Aryna Sabalenka spoke about the ban on her using the flag.

“I was always proud to represent Belarus in terms of it’s a small country and I made it from a very small country. It’s not like I was practising in the States or in Spain,” Sabalenka said.

“I felt like I was kind of an inspiration for the next generation. I was kind of motivating people from there, like tennis athletes,” she said.

“If they’re going to bring it [Belarus flag] back, I’m going to be happy. If not, it’s OK,” she added.