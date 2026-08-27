No Venus Williams vs Serena Williams at US Open 2026 women's singles at Flushing Meadows; here's why

The final Grand Slam of the year - US Open - will not see Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - face-of against each other in women's singles at Flushing Meadows as the draws were announced on Thursday. Both Venus and Serena were awarded wildcard entries at the US Open 2026.

According to an Associated Press report, when Venus was given a wild card into the event at 46, the United States Tennis Association initially held one spot, which surely would have gone to Serena. The six-time champion decided to play only doubles on her return to a Grand Slam since 2022.

Also Read | Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon 2026 doubles with Venus; check details

As a result, the USTA awarded that last wild card over the weekend to American Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion. On Thursday, Venus Williams and Kenin were randomly drawn to face each other.

However, the 44-year-old Serena's return to the US Open puts her back with her sister Venus on the same side of a tennis court at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2022. The first time Williams sisters won the US Open women's doubles title was in 1999, and followed it up with another in 2009.

The Williams sisters, who played their first women's doubles match together for the first time since 2022 at the Cincinnati Open recently, have Olympic women's doubles gold at Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012. Together, they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

Carlos Alcaraz returns at US Open after injury World no.2 Carlos Alcaraz will open his US Open title defense against Roman Safiullin. It will be Alcaraz's first singles match since April, after the two-time champion was forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon because of a right wrist injury.

Also Read | How the US Open 2026 courts chaos and welcomes the noise

Alexander Zverev, the French Open champion who became the No. 1 seed in New York when Jannik Sinner pulled out with a knee injury, will open against Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Two-time defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka opens against Camila Osorio.

The top-ranked Sabalenka, who has struggled during the North American hard-court season, could face Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, the No. 6 seed, in the quarterfinals. World no. 3 Jessica Pegula will open her campaign against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, and would play the Williams-Kenin winner in the second round.

No. 10 seed Arthur Fils, coming off the title in the Cincinnati Open, faces two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was once ranked No. 3, in the first round. Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 US Open champion who received a wild card to play in his final Grand Slam tournament before retiring, faces Matteo Berrettini.

Also Read | US Open 2026 tickets at $100: How New Yorkers can grab discounted tickets