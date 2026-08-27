No Venus Williams vs Serena Williams at US Open 2026 women's singles at Flushing Meadows; here's why

The final Grand Slam of the year - US Open - will not see Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - face-of against each other in women's singles at Flushing Meadows as the draws were announced on Thursday. Both Venus and Serena were awarded wildcard entries at the US Open 2026.

Advertisement

According to an Associated Press report, when Venus was given a wild card into the event at 46, the United States Tennis Association initially held one spot, which surely would have gone to Serena. The six-time champion decided to play only doubles on her return to a Grand Slam since 2022.

Also Read | Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon 2026 doubles with Venus; check details

As a result, the USTA awarded that last wild card over the weekend to American Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion. On Thursday, Venus Williams and Kenin were randomly drawn to face each other.

However, the 44-year-old Serena's return to the US Open puts her back with her sister Venus on the same side of a tennis court at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2022. The first time Williams sisters won the US Open women's doubles title was in 1999, and followed it up with another in 2009.

Advertisement

The Williams sisters, who played their first women's doubles match together for the first time since 2022 at the Cincinnati Open recently, have Olympic women's doubles gold at Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012. Together, they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

Carlos Alcaraz returns at US Open after injury World no.2 Carlos Alcaraz will open his US Open title defense against Roman Safiullin. It will be Alcaraz's first singles match since April, after the two-time champion was forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon because of a right wrist injury.

Also Read | How the US Open 2026 courts chaos and welcomes the noise

Alexander Zverev, the French Open champion who became the No. 1 seed in New York when Jannik Sinner pulled out with a knee injury, will open against Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Two-time defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka opens against Camila Osorio.

Advertisement

The top-ranked Sabalenka, who has struggled during the North American hard-court season, could face Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, the No. 6 seed, in the quarterfinals. World no. 3 Jessica Pegula will open her campaign against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, and would play the Williams-Kenin winner in the second round.

No. 10 seed Arthur Fils, coming off the title in the Cincinnati Open, faces two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was once ranked No. 3, in the first round. Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 US Open champion who received a wild card to play in his final Grand Slam tournament before retiring, faces Matteo Berrettini.

Also Read | US Open 2026 tickets at $100: How New Yorkers can grab discounted tickets

Where to watch US Open 2026 in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2026 in India. The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports channels. Live streaming will be available on JioStar app and website.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in