Novak Djokovic suffers major upset, fails to reach US Open 4th round for first time in 18 years

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic suffered a major upset on Friday as the defending champion lost to Alexei Popyrin in the third round of US Open, ending hopes for a 25th Grand Slam title and 100th career title. Notably, this is the first time Djokovic has failed to make it to the 4th round of US Open in 18 years, also raising questions about the 37 year old's future in the sport.

Popyrin emerged victorious with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, after having been defeated by Djokovic earlier this year at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The Serbian star, on the other hand, has only himself to blame for the loss with career-high 14 double faults in a Grand Slam match.

The defeat to Popyrin is significant as it marks the first time since 2017 that Djokovic will conclude the year without a Grand Slam title. Additionally, it will be the first occasion since 2002 that none of the 'Big Three'—Djokovic, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal—will have secured a Grand Slam title.

Speaking to the press after the victory against Djokovic, Popyrin said, “It’s unbelievable because I’ve been in the third round about 15 times in my career, but I haven’t been able to get past to the fourth round… To be able to do it against the greatest of all time to get into the fourth round is unbelievable. It’s a great feeling and the hard work has paid off.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic suggested that concentrating solely on winning the Olympic Gold took a toll on his body, leaving him less than fresh for New York. The Serbian noted that despite giving his all and having no physical issues, he simply lacked the energy required to win the match.