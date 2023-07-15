Jannik Sinner showed great determination and skill in his match against the seasoned Novak Djokovic. The 21.-year-old player impressed with his powerful shots, even delivering a remarkable winner that reached a speed of 100 miles per hour. As the match progressed, Sinner showcased his best tennis and earned an opportunity to take the third set in a tie-break.

However, Djokovic, with his wealth of experience, raised his game once more to secure the tie-break and ultimately the victory. Despite being 36 years old, Djokovic believes he is currently playing some of the finest tennis of his career.

“We are part of an individual sport so you have to rely on yourself and put yourself in the best possible, physical, mental and emotional state before going out on the court," Djokovic said. “So, I tried not to look at the age as a hindrance that might change the outcome on the court. I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels good."

The Serbian player attributes his success to maintaining his physical, mental, and emotional state before stepping onto the court. Djokovic sees age as no hindrance and feels energised and motivated to continue playing the sport he loves.

“I feel a lot of motivation and I’m inspired to play the tennis that I truly love, this sport has given me so much and I’m eternally grateful so I’ll try to … I guess return the favour to this sport and play as much as I possibly can," CNN quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz secured his place in the Wimbledon final with an impressive straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz's victory marks a significant milestone as he reaches his first Wimbledon final, showcasing his potential as a rising star in the tennis world.