Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Sports / Tennis News/  Novak Djokovic, 36, beats 21-year-old Jannik Sinner to reach ninth Wimbledon final, says this about his age

Novak Djokovic, 36, beats 21-year-old Jannik Sinner to reach ninth Wimbledon final, says this about his age

1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:10 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jannik Sinner impressed in his match against Novak Djokovic, but the seasoned player ultimately secured victory to reach ninth Wimbledon final.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after beating Italy's Jannik Sinner to win their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Jannik Sinner showed great determination and skill in his match against the seasoned Novak Djokovic. The 21.-year-old player impressed with his powerful shots, even delivering a remarkable winner that reached a speed of 100 miles per hour. As the match progressed, Sinner showcased his best tennis and earned an opportunity to take the third set in a tie-break.

Jannik Sinner showed great determination and skill in his match against the seasoned Novak Djokovic. The 21.-year-old player impressed with his powerful shots, even delivering a remarkable winner that reached a speed of 100 miles per hour. As the match progressed, Sinner showcased his best tennis and earned an opportunity to take the third set in a tie-break.

However, Djokovic, with his wealth of experience, raised his game once more to secure the tie-break and ultimately the victory. Despite being 36 years old, Djokovic believes he is currently playing some of the finest tennis of his career.

However, Djokovic, with his wealth of experience, raised his game once more to secure the tie-break and ultimately the victory. Despite being 36 years old, Djokovic believes he is currently playing some of the finest tennis of his career.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's record, says ‘of course, I'm the favourite’

“We are part of an individual sport so you have to rely on yourself and put yourself in the best possible, physical, mental and emotional state before going out on the court," Djokovic said. “So, I tried not to look at the age as a hindrance that might change the outcome on the court. I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels good."

Also Read: Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's record, says ‘of course, I'm the favourite’

“We are part of an individual sport so you have to rely on yourself and put yourself in the best possible, physical, mental and emotional state before going out on the court," Djokovic said. “So, I tried not to look at the age as a hindrance that might change the outcome on the court. I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels good."

The Serbian player attributes his success to maintaining his physical, mental, and emotional state before stepping onto the court. Djokovic sees age as no hindrance and feels energised and motivated to continue playing the sport he loves.

The Serbian player attributes his success to maintaining his physical, mental, and emotional state before stepping onto the court. Djokovic sees age as no hindrance and feels energised and motivated to continue playing the sport he loves.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic's security concerns at Wimbledon 2023: Has Carlos Alcaraz just exposed his father? See his response

“I feel a lot of motivation and I’m inspired to play the tennis that I truly love, this sport has given me so much and I’m eternally grateful so I’ll try to … I guess return the favour to this sport and play as much as I possibly can," CNN quoted him as saying.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic's security concerns at Wimbledon 2023: Has Carlos Alcaraz just exposed his father? See his response

“I feel a lot of motivation and I’m inspired to play the tennis that I truly love, this sport has given me so much and I’m eternally grateful so I’ll try to … I guess return the favour to this sport and play as much as I possibly can," CNN quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz secured his place in the Wimbledon final with an impressive straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz's victory marks a significant milestone as he reaches his first Wimbledon final, showcasing his potential as a rising star in the tennis world.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz secured his place in the Wimbledon final with an impressive straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz's victory marks a significant milestone as he reaches his first Wimbledon final, showcasing his potential as a rising star in the tennis world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 09:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.