Novak Djokovic back in Indian Wells to compete at the BNP Paribas Open after 5 years
Novak Djokovic back in Indian Wells to compete at the BNP Paribas Open after five years. Earlier in 2019, COVID-19 travel restrictions did not allow him to move to the US.
Novak Djokovic is back in Indian Wells to compete at the BNP Paribas Open. The world number one has said that he is excited as he’ll be going to California for the first time since 2019. During that time, COVID-19 travel restrictions in the US did not allow him to take part in the annual tournament.