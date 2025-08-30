Novak Djokovic battles back issues to stay alive at US Open 2025, survives Cameron Norrie scare to enter fourth round

Novak Djokovic battled a back problem an survived a Cameron Norrie scare to become the oldest man at 38 since Jimmy Connors to reach the US Open fourth round on Friday. Connors was the same age as that of Djokovic in 1991 when he made the US Open fourth round.

Chasing his record 25th Grand Slam, Djokovic exited the Flushing Meadows midway for an off-court medical treatment at the end of the first set. The Serbian returned to pull off a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3 win over Norrie to reach the last 16 of a major for the 69th time, matching Roger Federer for most ever. He will next face German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

Having battled on-court injuries throughout 2025, Djokovic fell discomfort during the first set with the Serbian leading 5-3. It all began when Djokovic raised his racket awkwardly to reach a volley and immediately showed signs that all was not well. He began trying to stretch his back between points and barely ran for one ball that Norrie hit toward a corner.

After that, Djokovic indicated to the chair umpire that he wanted a visit from a trainer, and soon was walking to the locker room for a medical timeout, clutching at his lower left back. Djokovic returned to the court soon and held serve to take the opening set.

At the changeover at 2-1 in the second set, Djokovic got a back massage while seated on the sideline and also was given pills by a doctor. It's the third time at a Grand Slam tournament this season that Djokovic has been hampered after getting hurt during a match, and the second time he had to stop. At the Australian Open in January, he tore a hamstring and was unable to continue after one set of his semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

At Wimbledon in July, Djokovic took an awkward fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory, tweaking his groin muscle, and while he stayed in the bracket there, he was clearly compromised during a semifinal loss against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

