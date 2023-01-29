Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:30 PM IST
- The victory allows Novak Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
MELBOURNE : Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.
