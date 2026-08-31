Novak Djokovic breaks into tears during shocking first round loss to Mariano Navone at US Open 2026; watch viral video

Mariano Navone registered the biggest win of his career after the Argentinean stunned 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the men's singles first round at the US Open 2026. The 39-year-old Serbian was knocked out in the first round of the US Open for the first time, losing by a margin of 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in thrilling five sets on Monday.

Coming into the competition, the Serbian boasted a 19-0 record in the first round of the US Open, and hadn't lost his opening match in any major since the 2006 Australian Open. But the No. 4 seed and four-time champion in Flushing Meadows looked every bit of his 39 years, vomiting and battling leg problems during a match that lasted more than four and half hours.

Meanwhile, during the deciding fifth set, Djokovic couldn't control his emotions as he broke down in tears, the visuals of which went viral on social media. Although the whole crowd cheered for Djokovic in unison for another great comeback, but Djokovic's body didn't respond.

Questions over Novak Djokovic's fitness The Serbian's form and fitness were in question in the lead up to the US Open after Djokovic lost to Thiago Agustin Tirante at Cincinnati Open two weeks ago. During that too, Djokovic was hampered by physical issues throughout the match.

At the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djokovic raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set in humid conditions but Navone drew level at 4-4 after a short delay during which the roof of the main showcourt was closed as rain started pouring at Flushing Meadows. With Djokovic still looking uncomfortable, world no. 49 Navone forced a tiebreak and claimed the set.

Fourth seed Djokovic dug deep to take the second set, and after vomiting into a courtside bin during the third set he looked to have recovered, breaking 25-year-old Navone for a 5-4 lead before closing out the set despite a shaky game on serve.

But Navone responded by claiming the fourth set as Djokovic's serve deserted him towards the end due to a back issue, and the Argentine held his nerve in the decider to complete a famous win in four hours and 36 minutes.

I didn’t enjoy myself - Novak Djokovic The Serbian admitted, he didn't enjoy the game. “I didn’t enjoy myself,” Djokovic said after the loss to Navone. “I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year: vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there,” Djokovic said, when asked about his health.

"Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain. Yeah, the back just gave up in the end and shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out. Just struggled all the way since the fourth game of the match,” Djokovic said.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic cruises past Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets at Wimbledon