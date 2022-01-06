Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia ahead of Australian Open

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said people “try to run the border all the time," but that Djokovic had not secured the necessary medical exemption to rules requiring arrivals to have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. He said it was not appropriate to discuss Djokovic’s medical history but added that the government told Australian Open organizers in late November that a diagnosis of, and recovery from, Covid within six months of entry would not exempt players from Australia’s vaccination requirements.