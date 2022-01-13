Novak Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round despite visa saga

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Novak Djokovic was drawn to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open despite ongoing uncertainty Thursday over his visa status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Novak Djokovic was drawn to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open despite ongoing uncertainty Thursday over his visa status.

The world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

But the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's fate remains uncertain with Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke pondering whether to revoke his visa again and throw him out of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}