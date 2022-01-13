Novak Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round despite visa saga

Novak Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round despite visa saga1 min read . 11:26 AM IST
- The world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Novak Djokovic was drawn to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open despite ongoing uncertainty Thursday over his visa status.
Novak Djokovic was drawn to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open despite ongoing uncertainty Thursday over his visa status.
The world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown.
The world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown.
But the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's fate remains uncertain with Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke pondering whether to revoke his visa again and throw him out of the country.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!