Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, broke his silence Sunday on his interview boycott at the 2025 Australian Open, saying it was a protest against a top Australian journalist who insulted him and Serbian fans at the year’s first Grand Slam.

The incident took place after Novak Djokovic's win over Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round, pitting him against Spanish Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. An on-court interview is routine in tennis, especially in all major Grand Slams.

Although he took the mic and addressed the fans, he refused to talk about the match with Lehecka with celebrated presenter Jim Courier. Taking to X, Djokovic clarified his stance in a video.

“The reason why I chose not to do that is that a few days ago, a famous sports journalist from here in Australia, who works for a main broadcaster of the Australian Open – Channel 9 – decided to mock Serbian fans, and he made insulting and offensive comments towards me,” Djokovic said in the video.

“So I was hoping he was going to apologise in public, which he hasn’t done yet, and neither did Channel 9, so that’s the only reason why I didn’t do the interview.

“That’s the main reason, and I have to stand by my decision and hold these stands until something is done. I leave it to Channel 9 and hopefully that situation will change for the next match,” he added.

Channel 9 presenter issues apology Meanwhile, Channel 9 presenter Tony Jones apologised, saying it was more of a banter with the Serbian fans. “The comments were made on the news on the Friday night, which I considered to be banter.

“I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do,” Jones clarified on Monday. “I was made aware on Saturday morning from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp, that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.”

“As such, I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them — 48 hours ago — for any disrespect that Novak felt that I had caused. As I stand here now, I can only stand by that apology to Novak,” Jones added.