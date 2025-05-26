The tennis GOAT is running out of time

So earlier this month, Djokovic ventured to Switzerland to rack up a few more clay-court matches before the spotlight was back on him in Paris. In fact, he went one better and won the tournament on Saturday, claiming his 100th tour-level title. That’s an improvement on last year, when Djokovic also tried this approach in Geneva, where he reached the semis before tearing the meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round marathon match at the French Open.