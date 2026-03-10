Novak Djokovic gives a sneak-peak into Carlos Alcaraz's secret talent; ‘the guy rips a 300-yard drive, par 5, and he’s…’

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have been intense rivals on tennis court with a 5-5 head-to-head record. But off the court, Alcaraz shares a great relation with Djokovic.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Mar 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz (R) were the finalists in the 2026 Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz (R) were the finalists in the 2026 Australian Open.

24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has given a sneak-peak into Carlos Alcaraz's secret golf skills, with the Serbian stating the the Spanish youngster is damn good like his tennis. Djokovic's remark came after he played had a session of golf with Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on the sidelines of Indian Wells competition in California.

After the retirement of Spanish great Rafael Nadal, the 22-year-old Alcaraz has emerges a new tennis sensation from the region, winning six grand Slams - US Open (2025), Australian Open (2026), French Open (2024, 2025) and Wimbledon (2023, 2024) - in last three years. In fact, when Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the final of 2026 Australian Open in front of Nadal.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz dominates Arthur Fils to claim Qatar Open title in Doha

Djokovic revealed that Alcaraz is as good in golf as he is in tennis. “It was my first time to play with those guys,” Djokovic told Tennis Channel in a conversation with Prakash Amritraj. “It was fun, a lot of laughter, a lot of mind games. But it was good.”

“I don’t play as much as I used to,” said the former world no.1. “But the guys are good. I think Alcaraz is on his way. I show up and the guy rips a 300-yard drive, par five, and he’s going for his eagle. I’m like, ‘Is there anything you’re not good at, man?’ What’s going on here, it’s like raw power. He loves his golf.

“It was nice to spend time with these guys. We’re all big rivals but it’s nice we get along well, can play other sports and spend some good time off the court,” added Djokovic, who is searching for a 25th Grand Slam title since the past three years.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz's net worth: Tournament remuneration, brand endorsements

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz rivalry

Despite a 16-year age gap between the two, the 38-year-old Djokovic still gives Alcaraz a run for his money at the highest level. Since Alcaraz came into limelight, Djokovic holds a 5-5 head-to-head record against a 22-year-old Spaniard. The duo has met in five Grand Slam finals, with Alcaraz leading 3-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

YearTournamentSurfaceWinnerScore
2026Australian Open (Final)HardCarlos Alcaraz2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5
2025US Open (Semifinal)HardCarlos Alcaraz6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2
2025Australian Open (Quarterfinal)HardNovak Djokovic4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
2024Paris Olympics (Final)ClayNovak Djokovic7-6(3), 7-6(2)
2024Wimbledon (Final)GrassCarlos Alcaraz6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)
2023ATP Finals (Semifinal)HardNovak Djokovic6-3, 6-2
2023Cincinnati Masters (Final)HardNovak Djokovic5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4)
2023Wimbledon (Final)GrassCarlos Alcaraz1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
2023Roland Garros (Semifinal)ClayNovak Djokovic6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
2022Madrid Masters (Semifinal)ClayCarlos Alcaraz6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)

Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells Open 2026

Alcaraz continued his fine run in the ongoing Indian Wells Open with a win over Arthur Rinderknech on Monday to advance into the fourth round. The win extended Alcaraz's season run to 14 wins and zero losses. Alcaraz will face Norwegian Casper Ruud next.

Also Read | Alcaraz gets into tense standoff with umpire in AO final vs Novak; here's why

On the other hand, Djokovic moved to the fourth round, beating American Aleksandar Kovacevic on Tuesday night. The Serbian tennis icon, Djokovic, takes on British tennis player Jack Draper in their respective next round.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

Business NewsSportsTennis NewsNovak Djokovic gives a sneak-peak into Carlos Alcaraz's secret talent; ‘the guy rips a 300-yard drive, par 5, and he’s…’
More