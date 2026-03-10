Novak Djokovic gives a sneak-peak into Carlos Alcaraz's secret talent; ‘the guy rips a 300-yard drive, par 5, and he’s…’

24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has given a sneak-peak into Carlos Alcaraz's secret golf skills, with the Serbian stating the the Spanish youngster is damn good like his tennis. Djokovic's remark came after he played had a session of golf with Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on the sidelines of Indian Wells competition in California.

After the retirement of Spanish great Rafael Nadal, the 22-year-old Alcaraz has emerges a new tennis sensation from the region, winning six grand Slams - US Open (2025), Australian Open (2026), French Open (2024, 2025) and Wimbledon (2023, 2024) - in last three years. In fact, when Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the final of 2026 Australian Open in front of Nadal.

Djokovic revealed that Alcaraz is as good in golf as he is in tennis. “It was my first time to play with those guys,” Djokovic told Tennis Channel in a conversation with Prakash Amritraj. “It was fun, a lot of laughter, a lot of mind games. But it was good.”

“I don’t play as much as I used to,” said the former world no.1. “But the guys are good. I think Alcaraz is on his way. I show up and the guy rips a 300-yard drive, par five, and he’s going for his eagle. I’m like, ‘Is there anything you’re not good at, man?’ What’s going on here, it’s like raw power. He loves his golf.

“It was nice to spend time with these guys. We’re all big rivals but it’s nice we get along well, can play other sports and spend some good time off the court,” added Djokovic, who is searching for a 25th Grand Slam title since the past three years.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz rivalry Despite a 16-year age gap between the two, the 38-year-old Djokovic still gives Alcaraz a run for his money at the highest level. Since Alcaraz came into limelight, Djokovic holds a 5-5 head-to-head record against a 22-year-old Spaniard. The duo has met in five Grand Slam finals, with Alcaraz leading 3-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Year Tournament Surface Winner Score 2026 Australian Open (Final) Hard Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 2025 US Open (Semifinal) Hard Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 2025 Australian Open (Quarterfinal) Hard Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 2024 Paris Olympics (Final) Clay Novak Djokovic 7-6(3), 7-6(2) 2024 Wimbledon (Final) Grass Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) 2023 ATP Finals (Semifinal) Hard Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2 2023 Cincinnati Masters (Final) Hard Novak Djokovic 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) 2023 Wimbledon (Final) Grass Carlos Alcaraz 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 2023 Roland Garros (Semifinal) Clay Novak Djokovic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 2022 Madrid Masters (Semifinal) Clay Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)

Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells Open 2026 Alcaraz continued his fine run in the ongoing Indian Wells Open with a win over Arthur Rinderknech on Monday to advance into the fourth round. The win extended Alcaraz's season run to 14 wins and zero losses. Alcaraz will face Norwegian Casper Ruud next.

On the other hand, Djokovic moved to the fourth round, beating American Aleksandar Kovacevic on Tuesday night. The Serbian tennis icon, Djokovic, takes on British tennis player Jack Draper in their respective next round.

