Novak Djokovic, who was accidentally hit on the head by a falling water bottle at the Italian Open on Friday, informed that he was "fine" and reassured his fans that he would be playing on Sunday.

“Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack," Djokovic posted on X. “See you all on Sunday."



While a man leaned over, offering Djokovic a notebook for a signature, an aluminum water bottle tumbled from his backpack, striking the top-ranked player's head. Djokovic, hit and in pain, curled up on the ground, shielded by a security guard. He was then escorted to the locker room and assessed by medical staff.

He even missed his usual post-match news conference.

"While leaving center court after his match, Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs. He received medical attention and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern," organizers said in a statement.

Djokovic had a bit of blood on his head but did not require stitches, Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano said.

“He was upset, but he seems OK," Catapano said. “We’re also very upset about what happened and we are trying to figure out who it was and understand the dynamics.

"The police came and asked for information but the person who did it had already left," Catapano added. "We're going through all of the video and camera angles to see if we can determine what exactly happened."

The incident occurred shortly after Djokovic's 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was returning after nearly a month off. Djokovic has a day off before his next scheduled match at the clay-court tournament on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serb is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

