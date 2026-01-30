Novak Djokovic keeps 25th Grand Slam dream alive, sinks Jannik Sinner in 4 hours & 9 minutes at Australian Open 2026

Novak Djokovic will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday. The 38-year-old Serbian defeated Italian Jannik Sinner in four hours and nine minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jan 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semifinal against Jannik Sinner at Australian Open 2026.
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semifinal against Jannik Sinner at Australian Open 2026. (REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic kept his dream for a 25th Grand Slam title alive after the Serbian tamed Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in four hours and nine minutes to march into the final of the Australian Open 2026 on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena. The two-time defending champions, Sinner couldn't match the 38-year-old as Djokovic reached his 38th Grand Slam final.

The last time Djokovic entered a Grand Slam final was in 2024 at Wimbledon. If the Serbian wins on Sunday, it will be his first major title since 2023 US Open. Also, at the Australian Open, its been 18 years since Djokovic won the title. A 10-time winner at the Melbourne Park, Djokovic has bean Sinner for the first time since 2023.

