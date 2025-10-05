Novak Djokovic net worth: How the tennis star built his fortune through prize money, endorsements, and investments

Legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic, who has dominated the sport for over two decades, is reportedly considering retirement. with speculation fueled by recent comments from the former world No. 1 doubles player Rennae Stubbs.

Djokovic, who is the owner of 24 Grand Slams has recently shown signs of struggling with fitness, with his last major title coming in 2023 at the US Open. His main source of income through all these years has been tennis, brand deals, and investments.

Djokovic's earnings Despite the potential end of his playing career, Djokovic has established a vast net worth which would help him retire while holding the title of being one of the world's highest-paid tennis players.

His primary sources of income have been his record-breaking tennis earnings. Other than that, he also earns millions outside of the sport through brand endorsements.

Outside the tennis court, he reportedly earns an estimated $25 million per year from these brand deals. His major sponsors include global brands, including Lacoste (apparel), Head (rackets), Asics (footwear), Hublot (luxury watches), Aman Group (luxury hospitability) and Qatar Airways (airline).

His partnerships have also expanded to include ventures where he holds a stake, such as the recent deal in June 2025 with the healthy drink company Joe & The Juice where he is positioned as the brand ambassador as well as a shareholder.

The tennis player's current net worth The Australian tennis legend currently has net worth of $250 million. His 2025, his earrings reached about $29.6 million as of August 22, 2025.

Even as Djokovic nears 40, he remains focused on Grand Slams and major tennis tournaments. His net worth is expected to keep growing with more wins and global business ventures. Djokovic is not only one of the richest tennis players but also one of the most influential athletes of all time.

According to Stubbs, who has turned into a television commentator post retirement, Djokovic might call it quits in Australia next year, a place where the Serbian won his first Grand Slam. "I feel like the Australian Open is going to be his last major tournament to play," Stubbs told GB News.

Novak Djokovic shares two children with his wife, Jelena Djokovic. His son Stefan was born in 2014 followed by his daughter Tara in 2017.

Djokovic's career In the 2023 US Open Djokovic won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. He also added an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.