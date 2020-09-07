Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

“His point was that he didn't hit the line umpire intentionally. He said, ‘Yes, I was angry. I hit the ball. I hit the line umpire. The facts are very clear. But it wasn't my intent. I didn't do it on purpose.’ So he said he shouldn't be defaulted for it," said Friemel, who made the decision to end the match. “And we all agree that he didn't do it on purpose, but the facts are still that he hit the line umpire and the line umpire was clearly hurt."