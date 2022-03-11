This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Serbian player Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami Open because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the United States
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tennis player Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Indian Wells and the Miami Open, the first two Masters Series events of the year due to US Covid-19 regulations, the world number two men's tennis player confirmed on Wednesday. The unvaccinated Serbian player was listed in the draw of the Masters 1000 tournament in the Californian desert.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tennis player Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Indian Wells and the Miami Open, the first two Masters Series events of the year due to US Covid-19 regulations, the world number two men's tennis player confirmed on Wednesday. The unvaccinated Serbian player was listed in the draw of the Masters 1000 tournament in the Californian desert.
Serbian player Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the United States. Novak Djokovic tweeted, "while I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments."
Serbian player Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the United States. Novak Djokovic tweeted, "while I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments."
As the next player in line to be seeded, Grigor Dimitrov will move into Djokovic's space in the draw, and a Lucky Loser from qualifying will move into Dimitrov's space in the draw once Indian Wells qualifying is complete, BNP Paribas Open tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Second seed Novak Djokovic was earlier drawn to face 2017 ATP Finals runner-up David Goffin or Australian Jordan Thompson in the second round of Indian Wells. The Serbian began his season in Dubai, where he lost in the quarter-finals against Czech lefty Jiri Vesely.