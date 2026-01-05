Novak Djokovic quits Professional Tennis Players Association ahead of Australian Open 2026; ‘my values & approach are…’

Novak Djokovic has decided to quit Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an organisation for the players he co-founded. Djokovic's decision came in just a few days before the Australian Open 2026, where the Serbian will be chasing his 25th Grand Slam title.

The PTPA came into existence in 2021, with Djokovic and Canadian Vasek Pospisil, with an aim to represent the players who are independent contractors in a sport which is largely individual.

Among all the goals of PTPA, one was to become union that negotiates the agreements for a player like the ones in a team sport. However, nothing of that sort has happened. Taking to X, Djokovic stated he is unhappy with how PTPA is being run and was concerned about the way his voice and image were being represented.

Advertisement

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented,” Djokovic wrote on X.

Novak Djokovic's X post.

“I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization,” the 38-year-old further added.

Advertisement

Where did it fall apart? While the exact reason of Djokovic withdrawal is unclear, one may assume that things started to take a different turn in March 2025 when PTPA filed a lawsuit against the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation (ITF) and International Tennis Integrity Agency.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Musetti to clinch historic 101st career title

The organisations were accused of “systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare”. However, at that time, Djokovic had admitted that he doesn't completely agree with the lawsuit. The ATP and WTA had both hit back strongly at PTPA back then.

Novak Djokovic's X post.

According to the lawsuit, it argued that players should earn more. It said that the governing bodies of four Grand Slam tournaments and other professional events cap the prize money awards and in a way limit a player's ability to earn more off the court.

Advertisement

What's next for Novak Djokovic? Moving on Djokovic wants to focus on his tennis and most importantly the upcoming Australian Open 2026, which is set to start from January 12. "I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity.

Also Read | Djokovic reaches 199th career semifinal with straight-sets win over Borges