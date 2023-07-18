Wimbledon 2023 will be remembered for many reasons, most of all for the thrilling victory of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz who defeated the all-time favourite Novak Djokovic in the finals. The nail-biting final showcased the magical ability of both players with Novak Djokovic even losing his control several times. During one such moment, Novak Djokovic smashed his racquet on the net post and the action attracted a huge penalty.

Novak Djokovic was warned by the umpire Fergus Murphy after he smashed his racquet and after deliberations it was decided that Djokovic will be charged with 'racquet abuse' and a heavy fine of $8,000 will be imposed on the legendary tennis player. The high amount of fine is being termed as the record for the year 2023. “There's not much to talk about that. Second one was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth. The first one was the time violation, so yeah. Not a great moment again, but you just kind of have to accept it," Djokovic said.

Despite losing the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic gathered praise from the audience and even his opponent Carlos Alcaraz. "I have to congratulate Novak, it was amazing to play against him. You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis and watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments. You said 36 is the new 26 and you make that happen. It is amazing," the world number 1 said after the game.

Notably, when Novak Djokovic won his first major at the Australian Open in 2008, Carlos Alcaraz would still be months away from his fifth birthday. The champion said that beating Novak, and winning Wimbledon was his dream.

“Making history that I did today, it's the happiest moment of my life, I think it's not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, and winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis. That's why is the biggest moment of my life," Carlos Alcaraz said.

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me," the Spaniard later added

