Novak Djokovic Returns to New York With a New Rival in His Sights
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Aug 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Summary
- After a career spent chasing Federer and Nadal, the 23-time major champion is settling into an explosive rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic has spent nearly his entire professional career chasing the twin targets of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. By the time he won his first Grand Slam tournament, in 2008, the other two had 15 major titles between them.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less