Novak Djokovic Returns to New York With a New Rival in His Sights

Their first Grand Slam encounter came in Paris, at a Roland-Garros semifinal in June, where fans were robbed of a potential epic as muscular cramping prevented Alcaraz from playing his best. The Spaniard had no such physical issues at Wimbledon in July, where he outlasted Djokovic in a grueling 4-hour, 42-minute final, a feat akin to beating a kangaroo in a hopping contest. Most recently, the two men met again this month in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where Djokovic prevailed as the best-of-three match went the distance.