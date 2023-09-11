Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans, says, ‘I will leave tennis in about…’1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Djokovic secures 24th Grand Slam title with US Open victory, shows no signs of slowing down.
At 36, Novak Djokovic has shown he's not ready to pass the torch to the next generation just yet. With Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal planning to step away after the next season, the era of the 'Big Three' in tennis may be fading, but Djokovic, the last member of that triumvirate, proved his enduring prowess. His 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open marked his fourth Flushing Meadows title and equaled a record with his 24th Grand Slam crown. Djokovic clearly has his sights set on more accomplishments in tennis.