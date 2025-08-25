Novak Djokovic tames Learner Tien to reach US Open 2025 second round, becomes first player in Open Era to achieve…

Novak Djokovic looked tired and hurt on Sunday night but made sure he overcome all of that to improve his statistics at US Open with a 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 first round win over local Learner Tien. With this win, Djokovic went to 19-0 record in the first round of US Open.

Playing is first match since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals, the 24-time Grand Slam champion rolled through the first set in just 24 minutes before taking nearly an hour to win the second under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The win also ensured Djokovic a 75th consecutive opening round win at Grand Slam events, thus becoming the first player (male or female) in the Open Era to achieve the feat in singles main draws. 55 of those came in straight sets. Djokovic was struggling physically, something that was time and again caught on camera.

Despite having no injuries, Djokovic admitted to struggling during long exchanges and recover after points. In fact, he had his hands on his knees multiple times in the second set and received treatment for a blister on his right big toe after it. The No. 7-seeded Djokovic huffed and puffed before the tie-breaker.

He even received treatment on his right leg during the medical timeout. “To be quite honest with you, I wish I had Learner Tien's age but that’s not possible,” Djokovic said in his post-match interview.

