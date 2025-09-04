Novak Djokovic teases Carlos Alcaraz ahead of US Open semis, 38-year-old says ‘ready to battle five sets if it's needed’

Ahead of his first-ever US Open clash, Novak Djokovic teased Carlos Alcaraz, stating he is “ready to battle five sets if it's needed.” At 38 years, Djokovic is not at is best of his fitness, having struggled quite a few times in this campaign. Having already admitted he wasn't “feeling fresh”, Djokovic time and again showed he isn't done yet.

With two games shy of his 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic knew it would be tough. Against Alcaraz, who has been a part of two Grand Slams in 2025 - Wimbledon and French Open - Djokovic is predicting a five-setter in the semifinals and admitted he needs to rise to the occasion and play his best tennis to book a spot in the final.

“It's not going to get easier. I tell you that. Look, as I said, I'm going to try to take one day at a time. Really take care of my body. Try to relax and recover,” Djokovic said after his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz. “The next couple of days is really key for me to really get my body in shape and ready to battle five sets if it's needed,” added the Serbian.

Djokovic's last Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows in 2023. Since then, the Serbian's Grand Slam final appearance came at Wimbledon in 2024, when he lost to Alcaraz. However, he took revenge against the Spaniard by will gold medal in the men's singles final at the Paris Olympics a few months after.

I am not feeling fresh: Novak Djokovic Not sure how his body will be reacting in the next few days, Djokovic wants to play the best tennis, but at the same time he is aware that he needs to run a lot during the game. “I just would really love that. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I'd rise to the occasion.”

"It's just that I'm, you know, not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days. But, you know, I'm going to do my very best with my team to be fit for that. There's going to be a lot of running involved, that's for sure. It's not going to be short points,” he added.