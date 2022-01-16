The number of people hesitant to take the vaccines has fallen sharply over the past year, according to the Melbourne Institute, an economic and social-policy research center at the University of Melbourne, but those still resistant might be entrenched in their view. The center, which tracks community hesitancy to Covid-19 vaccines, says Australia might struggle to convince 10% of its population to receive shots for the coronavirus and that one in four might be hesitant to receive boosters.