Novak Djokovic to retire after Australian Open 2026? Aussie tennis legend's message about Serbian great sparks buzz

Novak Djokovic has struggled with fitness in 2025. He reached four Grand Slams this year, losing in the semifinals of all four of them.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Oct 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 32 match at Shanghai Masters against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann (not in picture)
Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 32 match at Shanghai Masters against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann (not in picture)(REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic might bring down curtains to his illustrious career after the Australian Open next year, according to former to world No. 1 doubles player Rennae Stubbs. Djokovic, who is the owner of 24 Grand Slams and is hailed as the greatest player of all time, has struggled with fitness for quite some time with his last major title coming in 2023 at the US Open.

The 39-year-old Serbian has time and again struggled 2025, reaching the semifinals of all four major Grand Slams, but failed to win any. He retired hurt against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open, lost in straight sets to Jannik Sinner at French Open and Wimbledon, and suffered defeat at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

Stubbs, who has turned into a television commentator post retirement, felt Djokovic might call it quits in Australia next year, a place where the Serbian won his first Grand Slam. "I feel like the Australian Open is going to be his last major tournament to play," Stubbs told GB News.

"I don't think he wants to keep playing after that and have to go through the French Open. He is so good on every surface but I can't see him beating these guys over five sets on clay and then to go to Wimbledon again. "I feel like the Australian Open would be a great way to finish his career. It's where his Grand Slam titles started," she added.

'It will be very difficult for me in future' - Djokovic

Earlier, Djokovic himself addressed the retirement talks, admitting it's will get difficult for him to overcome the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz in future but wants to continue fighting. “It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in BO5, I have better chance in best-of-three. I'm not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard,” he had said after losing to Alcaraz in the US Open 2025.

"Having said that I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals, to fight for the trophy, at least, but it's going to be a very difficult task," added Djokovic.

