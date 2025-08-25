Novak Djokovic to retire soon? A look at Serbian tennis great's injuries in recent Grand Slams since 2023

Novak Djokovic might have won his first round match at the US Open 2025 against American teenager Learner Tien on Monday, but not after struggling in a match that went close to two hours. The 38-year-old looked tired, hurt and just looked old as he overcame some leg troubles to win the game 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2. With this win, Djokovic improved his 19-0 win-loss record in the first round of the US Open, and also became the first player (male or female) in the Open Era to record 75 consecutive wins in tennis Grand Slams in Open Era.

There were times when Djokovic had his hands on his knees multiple times in the second set and received treatment for a blister on his right big toe after it. The No. 7-seeded Djokovic also had his face reddened and he was huffing and puffing so much by the time the tiebreaker arrived that he received his second time violation of the match during it.

“To be quite honest with you, I wish I had Learner Tien's age but that’s not possible,” Djokovic said in his post-match interview. It would be a lie if retirement isn't on Djokovic's mind, but the living legend will certainly continue till his body wears down.

For the record, Djokovic has not won any Grand Slam since 2023.

Novak Djokovic's injury-list since 2023 2023 Australian Open: During the tournament, Djokovic entered the Grand Slam with a three-centimeter tear in his left hamstring, according to reports. He had reportedly sustained that injury during a warm-up tournament in Adelaide. Despite the injury, Djokovic won the title with a heavily strapped leg.

2024 French Open: Last year, Djokovic was forced to withdraw due to a right knee injury just before his quarterfinal clash. Scans revealed that Djokovic sustained a meniscus tear on his right knee.

2024 Wimbledon: The Serbian had reached the final but his lingering knee injury from the French Open made him struggle during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz when it mattered the most.

2025 Australian Open: Djokovic received medical treatment for an issue with his left leg, during his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. It was in the same area where he had a tear in 2023. Eventually, he had to retire from his semifinal against Alexander Zverev due to a muscle tear.