Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz for the first time since Paris Olympics 2024 when the two take the Rod Laver Arena in the men's singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday. While Novak Djokovic is seeking his 11 title at the Melbourne Park, the 21-year-old from Spain will aim for his fifth Grand Slam.

The last time Novak Djokovic met Carlos Alcaraz at the men's singles final at the Paris Olympics, the Serbian clinched the gold medal with a 7(7)-6(3), 7(7)-6(2) win in straight sets.

Seeded seventh at the Australian Open 2025, Novak Djokovic defeated Nishesh Basavareddy, Jamie Faria, Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka, en route to his road to the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Alcaraz, who is yet to win an Australian Open title, got his wins over Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges and Jack Draper on his way to the round of 16.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head In all, Novak Djokovic has played seven times against Carlos Alcaraz, and has a 4-3 win-loss record against the Spanish tennis ace. The Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal will be their eight meeting with a chance for Alcaraz to level the scores against Serbian.

Live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz When and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz quarterfinal match at Australian Open 2025? The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz quarterfinal match at Australian Open 2025 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday (January 21). The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match starts at 2:40 PM IST.

Which TV channel in India will live telecast Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz quarterfinal match at Australian Open 2025? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Australian Open in India. Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV will live telecast Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz men's singles quarterfinal clash in India.